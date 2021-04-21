Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Haryana border points remain closed

Tikri and Singhu, two important border roads between Delhi and Haryana, remained fully closed on Wednesday as farmers continued with their agitation against the three farm laws despite the current surge in Covid-19 cases and the week-long lockdown imposed by the Delhi government on Monday night.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year.

For commuters coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Commuters can also take Chilla border.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed. The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

Commuters can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad stretches, opening between the two states. Meanwhile, one carriageway of NH-9, or the Meerut Expressway, from Delhi towards Uttar Pradesh was opened by the Delhi Police on Sunday for the movement of ambulances.