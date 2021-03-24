Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s key border routes remain affected
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s key border routes remain affected

Farmers hold placards and shout slogans against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Two important borders between Delhi and Haryana, Tikri and Singhu, continued to remain completely closed on Wednesday as farmers continue their agitation against the three farm laws.

However, one carriageway at Ghazipur border is open for those travelling to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for motorists.

Some other entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, also continued to remain closed.

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad, the traffic police said in an advisory.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

