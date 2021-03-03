Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s multiple border points remain closed
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s multiple border points remain closed

On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police briefly opened the Ghazipur border for traffic only to be closed in the afternoon. The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Security personnel stand guard during the ongoing farmers’ protest at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on March 1. (ANI)

Several of Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remained closed for passenger movement on Wednesday because of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police briefly opened the Ghazipur border for traffic. However, the route was closed again towards afternoon.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders. They can also take the Chilla border route.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed.

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road.

Commuters can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches between the Delhi and Haryana.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national Capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

