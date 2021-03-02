Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea on March 9

The Delhi court on Tuesday gave time to police to file a response on social activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the toolkit case. The matter will be heard on March 9 along with Pune-based engineer Shantanu Muluk's plea who was also arrested by Delhi police with Jacob.

Police have accused Jacob of helping edit the social media toolkit on the farm protest. The Delhi police are investigating a case related to the social media toolkit against Jacob, Mulu and Bengaluru based social media Disha Ravi. The police claimed that it was created in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three contentious laws. The police have also linked the toolkit with the Republic Day clashes in the Capital during the farmers' tractor rally.

Ravi was granted bail to Ravi by the court on February 23. The 21-year-old activist, Disha was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document.

On Thursday, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to Muluk till March 9 in continuation of the 10-day transit bail given to him by the Bombay high court on February 16.

The document was first publicised by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, who has been vocal about her support to farmers agitating at Delhi border for over three months now.

A "toolkit" is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had also asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the toolkit.





