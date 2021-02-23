Toolkit didn’t call for violence, says judge who ordered Disha Ravi release
- Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana's order said "the offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments'.
Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana who ordered the release of climate activist Disha Ravi on bail frowned at the “scanty and sketchy investigation” by the police, defended the right of citizens to disagree with the government and underlined that any claim, even if false, exaggerated or even with the mischievous intent, “cannot be stigmatised being seditious unless they have a tendency to foment violence”.
“In my considered opinion, Citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic nation. they cannot be put behind the bars because they choose to disagree with the State policies. The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments,” additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana said in his order granting bail to Disha Ravi.
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws. Delhi Police has claimed the toolkit was created and shared “to tarnish India’s image” and that “pro-Khalistani” elements were included in the document.
'The freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience.'
The Delhi Police had sought to link the violence in national capital Delhi on Republic Day during the tractor rally to the toolkit, a Google document. The judge said there was no evidence to back up the charge that there was any link between the two. Or that Disha Ravi subscribed to any secessionist idea. Or that there was anything wrong in Disha Ravi sending the Google document to Greta Thunberg.
“In my considered opinion, the freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience. There are no geographical barriers on communication,” the judgment said.
Dharmendra Rana also quoted from the Rig Veda, the oldest of the four Vedas revered by the Hindu community to underline that the Indian civilisation had never been averse to ideas from different quarters.
The verdict has been welcomed by Disha Ravi’s family, and opposition leaders such as former minister P Chidambaram.
Disha Ravi’s mother Manjula thanked the judge. “These were difficult days, … The trust I had in the judiciary of our country has increased,” she told reporters in Bengaluru.
I am glad Disha got bail,” said Manjula, mother of the 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: CJI asks petitioner to not address Supreme Court judges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre signs $304 million pact with AIIB for power transmission network in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest in Odisha assembly against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More pvt hospitals to be utilised for increasing vaccination coverage: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t address Supreme Court judges as ‘Your Honour’: CJI to petitioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
- India will continue to closely watch China’s next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MoD clears defence buys worth ₹13,700 cr, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks
- The order for the tanks could be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year, with five tanks to be delivered within 30 months of the signing of the contract.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Deshmukh says sale of Coronil will not be allowed without certification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government says 2 new variants not behind Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India commences supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa under Covax facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai's daily Covid-19 infection tally falls to 643, Maha witnesses spike
- Maharashtra witnessed a slight increase in the tally of daily infections on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Savitri, Maharaj becomes second leopard at SGNP to get radio collar
- The exercise is part of the first phase of leopard radio-collaring work being carried out at SGNP to track and understand the animal’s movement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India allows use of airspace by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's special aircraft
- India’s decision to allow the special flight to use its airspace was in marked contrast to Pakistan’s actions in 2019, when Islamabad denied permission for the use of Pakistani airspace by three Indian VVIP flights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Doosri Indira Gandhi': Priyanka greeted by supporter in Vrindavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thank you Gujarat', tweets PM with BJP set to retain power in 6 civic bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox