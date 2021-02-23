Toolkit didn’t call for violence, says judge who ordered Disha Ravi release

Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana who ordered the release of climate activist Disha Ravi on bail frowned at the “scanty and sketchy investigation” by the police, defended the right of citizens to disagree with the government and underlined that any claim, even if false, exaggerated or even with the mischievous intent, “cannot be stigmatised being seditious unless they have a tendency to foment violence”.

“In my considered opinion, Citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic nation. they cannot be put behind the bars because they choose to disagree with the State policies. The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments,” additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana said in his order granting bail to Disha Ravi.





Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws. Delhi Police has claimed the toolkit was created and shared “to tarnish India’s image” and that “pro-Khalistani” elements were included in the document.

'The freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience.'





The Delhi Police had sought to link the violence in national capital Delhi on Republic Day during the tractor rally to the toolkit, a Google document. The judge said there was no evidence to back up the charge that there was any link between the two. Or that Disha Ravi subscribed to any secessionist idea. Or that there was anything wrong in Disha Ravi sending the Google document to Greta Thunberg.

“In my considered opinion, the freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience. There are no geographical barriers on communication,” the judgment said.

Dharmendra Rana also quoted from the Rig Veda, the oldest of the four Vedas revered by the Hindu community to underline that the Indian civilisation had never been averse to ideas from different quarters.

The verdict has been welcomed by Disha Ravi’s family, and opposition leaders such as former minister P Chidambaram.

Disha Ravi’s mother Manjula thanked the judge. “These were difficult days, … The trust I had in the judiciary of our country has increased,” she told reporters in Bengaluru.

I am glad Disha got bail,” said Manjula, mother of the 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON