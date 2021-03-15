Carriageway towards Ghaziabad from Delhi reopens after 48 days

Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one carriageway that had remained closed for the past 48 days due to the farmers’ protest and the violence that took place during their tractor rally on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the other five carriageways connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad are still closed. Motorists going towards Delhi from Ghaziabad, Meerut, and places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are still taking the alternate routes to enter the national Capital.

The Ghazipur border has remained closed for the past 110 days because of the agitation.

In a message posted on social media at 1.45am on Monday, additional deputy commissioner of police (east) Vinit Kumar said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and keeping in mind the public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened in due consultation with the police officials of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, in public interest.”

Also Read | Delhi’s air quality in poor category; likely to remain so till March 17

This is the second time since March 2 that one carriageway towards Ghaziabad from Delhi via Ghazipur border has been opened for the public. The last time it was opened for just six hours on March 2 but was blocked again with iron and concrete barricades and deployment of police personnel, as senior police officers said there was no official order for opening the route.They said it was a temporary arrangement to facilitate movement of emergency vehicles.

All the six carriageways of Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-9, and NH-24 were completely blocked with multi-layered barricading and deployment of police personnel following the violence that erupted during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 (Republic Day). Movement of vehicles through the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border has remained affected since November 25-26, when thousands of farmers who arrived from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand occupied the roads after they were stopped from entering Delhi.

The Ghazipur border is among the three main borders where farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws. Initially, only the carriageways going towards Delhi from Ghaziabad were closed because of the protest. After the January 26 violence, all the carriageways were closed.

The other two borders where farmers are protesting are Singhu and Tikri, connecting Haryana with Delhi. These two as well as Jharoda and Dhansa borders are also shut due to the farmers’ agitation.

Delhi Traffic Police officials say they have been regularly posting updates on social media such as Twitter and Facebook about the closure and opening of the borders and also the alternate routes that people should take to avoid the closure.

The traffic police have advised motorists travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad side to use EDM Mall Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders as the alternate routes. They can also enter Delhi through Noida.

Those coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Vasundhara, and Vaishali are advised to take the Anand Vihar (Maharajpur) border and take a left on the road towards Ghazipur roundabout from where they can use the NH-9 and NH-24 as well. The other route they can take is the EDM Mall Kaushambi border from where they can either use the Ghazipur Mandi roundabout and access the Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 towards Delhi, or move towards the road leading to the Ghazipur roundabout and further on.