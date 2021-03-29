Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders closed, traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders closed, traffic diverted

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Farmers sitting on hunger strike amid the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), near Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A day after protesting farmers burnt copies of the new farm laws at protest sites to mark Holi, Tikri and Singhu borders—connecting Delhi and Haryana—remained completely closed on Monday as farmers continue their agitation against the three farm laws on the 123rd day of the agitation.

One carriageway of Ghazipur border, however, remained open for those heading to Ghaziabad from Delhi, as the farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi-Noida Chilla border is also open for commute on both carriageways.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana—passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh—continued to remain closed on Monday.

The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

