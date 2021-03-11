Farmers’ protest: UP Gate remains closed, disruptions in Delhi-Ghaziabad traffic
Motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad continue to face traffic disruption and jam because of the closure of the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border due to the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws that entered 106th day on Thursday. Similarly, traffic is also affected in areas around outer Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders that are also closed as thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating there.
All the six carriageways of Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border since January 26, when violence broke out in some parts of Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally. Traffic between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been diverted to alternate border points, causing increased volume of traffic and jams on these routes, especially during the morning and evening peak hours.
Delhi Traffic Police officers say that updates regarding closure of the borders and alternate routes are posted on social media. Traffic police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to use EDM Mall Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders as the alternate routes for their travel and avoid the closure of the Ghazipur border route. They can also enter Delhi through Noida.
Also Read | Farmer unions call for Bharat Bandh on March 26 on completion of 4 months of protest
Those coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Vasundhara and Vaishali are advised to take the Anand Vihar (Maharajpur) border and take a left on the road towards Ghazipur roundabout from where they can use the NH-9 and NH-24 as well. The other route they can take is the EDM Mall border from where the motorists can either use the Ghazipur Mandi roundabout and can have access to the Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 towards Delhi, or they can move towards the road leading to the Ghazipur roundabout and further on.
According to the traffic police, Singhu, Dhansa, Jharoda and Tikri borders are completely closed for traffic between Delhi and Haryana. They have advised motorists to follow alternate routes and avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and NH-44 to avoid traffic congestion.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national Capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Kanchan, the ‘YouTuber’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weekend may be cooler after rain spell: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No politics over patriotism, Kejriwal implores in House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain washes away pollutants, gives respite from rising heat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest single-day Covid in over two months in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vital to maintain integrity of Pracha’s data: Court to cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dwarka property dealer shot dead for trying to stop extortion of shopkeepers, say police; one shooter arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Man held for making another person take exam on his behalf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's positivity rate far lower than in Maharashtra, Kerala: Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We dream of hosting 2048 Olympics': Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records highest single-day spike in 2 months with 431 fresh Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi government asks commercial buildings to reserve 5% parking space for EVs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile, suspected to be used for threat calls, seized from Tihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox