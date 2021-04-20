Farmers refuse to call off stir; Delhi border traffic remains hit

A day after farmer leaders gave the call to intensify the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws, several borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Tuesday.

Farmers have refused to call off their stir despite the current surge in Covid-19 cases and the week-long lockdown imposed by the Delhi government on Monday night.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Commuters can also take Chilla border.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police has advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Commuters can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches, opening between the two states.

Meanwhile, one carriageway of NH-9, or the Meerut Expressway, from Delhi towards Uttar Pradesh was opened by the Delhi police on Sunday for the movement of ambulances.