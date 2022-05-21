Fast-track Rozgar Budget initiatives, Sisodia tells officials
Deputy chief minister and Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting on the government’s Rozgaar budget on Saturday and asked officials of the cornered departments to expedite the project proposals for redevelopment of markets, introducing food truck and cloud kitchen policies and so on.
While being briefed about the execution of these policies during the meeting, Sisodia said, “We have to ensure that all our efforts in bringing out and implementing our decisions are not a tabletop exercise. We need to involve the different agencies and people of Delhi to ensure maximum possible benefit for the residents of Delhi.”
The deputy chief minister also asked the officials to expedite the implementation of the budget policies and said that the Delhi government is committed to developing Delhi to make it realise its true potential as a global city of eminence.
“We have to work to implement our policies at a rapid pace so that there is greater job creation in Delhi. Our ambitious plan of creating 20 lac jobs in Delhi will come true when we understand the ground realities and challenges as well as the opportunities available in the National Capital,” he said.
Sisodia reviewed the progress of a number of schemes such as the redevelopment of iconic markets, food truck policy, Delhi shopping festival, Delhi startup policy, redevelopment of Delhi food hubs, Delhi electronic city and more.
The select committee constituted earlier in the month for the selection of markets for redevelopment, has mapped out the selection criteria. Detailed discussions have been held within the committee and market-specific studies are also being done to arrive at the best decisions.
Fire at battery repair shop in Faridabad suffocates three workers to death
Three workers suffocated and one had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in a battery repair workshop, gutting the building, in Anangpur Dairy area in Sector 37, Faridabad, on Saturday, officials of the fire department said, adding that the workshop was operating without a no objection certificate, and illegally to boot. The two-storey building was gutted within an hour.
Home owners of Chintels Paradiso meet builder, raise demands
Residents of Chintels Paradiso on Saturday met representatives of the developer, who developed the housing complex, and pressed their demands with regard to maintenance charges, expenditures being carried out from the maintenance fee and setting up a 33kV substation. Residents also demanded that documents pertaining to the condominium be handed over to the RWA and called for expediting the structural audit being carried out at the housing complex by experts of IIT Delhi.
Villagers plan second protest against toll levy in Ghamroj on May 29
Residents of villages along Sohna Road have decided to hold another protest at Ghamroj toll plaza on May 29 to demand exemption from toll for people living within 20 kilometres of the highway. Members of the Toll Sangharsh Samiti have started visiting 35 villages along Sohna Road to encourage villagers to join the protest in large numbers.
Yogi tells new MLAs to stay away from contracts, leases
Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday asked new members of the state assembly not to allow family interference in their work and chief minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted them to stay away from the awarding of contracts and leases. They should have a positive attitude while serving the people of Uttar Pradesh, the two leaders said. Yogi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and one-term MLC.
Uttar Pradesh: Swatantra Dev Singh’s elevation shows BJP’s Kurmi focus for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The appointment of state's Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, 58, as the leader of the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is being seen as the party's outreach in the buildup to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls towards such non-Yadav OBC communities among whom the BJP doesn't have an impressive array of homegrown leaders. Swatantra Dev Singh is a Kurmi leader, a numerically dominant non-Yadav OBC subcaste.
