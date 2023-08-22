2 killed, 4 injured after oil tanker rams Rolls-Royce on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Two people were killed, and four others were severely injured when a speeding oil tanker collided with a luxury sedan on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh’s Urmi village around 2pm on Tuesday, said police officers.

The charred remains of the Rolls-Royce. (HT Photo)

According to police, the collision was so powerful that both vehicles caught fire, the oil tanker overturned, and the driver and passenger became trapped and could not escape. They burned to death, said the police.

According to the superintendent of police, Narender Bijarniya, the third occupant of the oil tanker, survived but suffered severe injuries. “The car was identified as a Rolls-Royce, and its four passengers suffered severe injures and were taken to a private hospital in Gurugram, where they are reported critical,” he said.

The deceased men were identified as Rampreet Kumar and Kuldeep Singh, from Alwar in Rajasthan. The third occupant of the tanker was identified as Gautam Kumar, who is from Uttar Pradesh.

According to a preliminary investigation, a private company’s tanker was carrying diesel and was on its way to a National Highways Authority of India site to deliver fuel for gensets. “Rampreet was driving the tanker on the wrong side of the road because he wanted to make a U-turn when he collided with the Rolls-Royce approaching from the Sohna side. Because of the high speed of both vehicles, the tanker overturned after the collision, said Bijarniya.

According to Bijarniya, NHAI officials called water tankers, but the Rolls-Royce was destroyed before they arrived.

According to the police, a Delhi resident and two Chandigarh residents in the Rolls-Royce were injured and taken to the hospital by friends travelling in another car who was a few metres behind them at the time of the accident.

Ashok Kumar, assistant sub-inspector of Nagina, said the matter was being investigated.

