Argument over music led to murder, say cops
The death of a 36-year-old man during a birthday party in a farmhouse in outer Delhi last Thursday turned out to be a murder over music rather than the celebratory firing as was initially believed.
Police on Sunday arrested victim Anuj Sharma’s friend 28-year-old grocer Naveen Kumar for the murder.
“Initially, some people tried to pass off the murder as a case of celebratory firing, but that wasn’t the case,” said Santosh Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).
Kumar, a resident of Jharoda Kalan, near Dwarka, had been absconding since the murder until police received a tip on his location. He was arrested from Dwarka and police recovered the murder weapon, allegedly illegal, and two live bullets.
During questioning, Kumar’s allegedly told police that he was drunk at the time and was miffed with the music selection. “He took it up with Sharma. The petty issue snowballed into an argument and he shot Sharma in his chest,” the DCP said.
What threw police off the murder scent initially was the confirmed celebratory firing during the party for Sharma’s younger brother. Nine spent bullets found at the crime scene were taken as evidence that someone had fired in the air and accidentally hit Sharma. Police said they had identified the person who had fired in celebration and was on the lookout to arrest him.
At least 12 guests had been present at the function.
Last year, there were 672 instances when firearms were used, slightly fewer than 736 such cases in 2019. Through last year, the police also recovered 2,735 illegal firearms and at least 5,138 bullets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance
- The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi court disposes of anticipatory bail pleas of Jacob, Muluk, Kar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Over 39k Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with ₹11 lakh fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.6%, says Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court tells police to give sedition charge sheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox