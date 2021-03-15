Argument over music led to murder, say cops

The death of a 36-year-old man during a birthday party in a farmhouse in outer Delhi last Thursday turned out to be a murder over music rather than the celebratory firing as was initially believed.

Police on Sunday arrested victim Anuj Sharma’s friend 28-year-old grocer Naveen Kumar for the murder.

“Initially, some people tried to pass off the murder as a case of celebratory firing, but that wasn’t the case,” said Santosh Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

Kumar, a resident of Jharoda Kalan, near Dwarka, had been absconding since the murder until police received a tip on his location. He was arrested from Dwarka and police recovered the murder weapon, allegedly illegal, and two live bullets.

During questioning, Kumar’s allegedly told police that he was drunk at the time and was miffed with the music selection. “He took it up with Sharma. The petty issue snowballed into an argument and he shot Sharma in his chest,” the DCP said.

What threw police off the murder scent initially was the confirmed celebratory firing during the party for Sharma’s younger brother. Nine spent bullets found at the crime scene were taken as evidence that someone had fired in the air and accidentally hit Sharma. Police said they had identified the person who had fired in celebration and was on the lookout to arrest him.

At least 12 guests had been present at the function.

Last year, there were 672 instances when firearms were used, slightly fewer than 736 such cases in 2019. Through last year, the police also recovered 2,735 illegal firearms and at least 5,138 bullets.

