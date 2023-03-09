Father in hospital, family yet to tell him of boy’s death

Bhure Khan, a fruit seller, was next to his pushcart at south Delhi’s Palam Marg with his 12-year-old son Sameer and four other relatives on Wednesday evening when a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them. A day later, as Bhure was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, his relatives were still mustering up the courage to tell the 40-year-old and his wife Sakeena, 35, that their only son had been killed. The SUV hit two cars and a signboard, before running over nine people — including Bhure and his family — near a pavement. Two people were killed in the accident, police said, including 12-year-old Sameer (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to police, the SUV, a Mahindra Thar, was being driven by two drunk men, identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, 39, and cook Chij Bahadur, 40, who had taken their out-of-town employer’s car for a joyride. The SUV hit two cars and a signboard, before running over nine people — including Bhure and his family — near a pavement. Two people were killed in the accident, police said, including 12-year-old Sameer.

Police said Yadav and Bahadur have been arrested. It is not clear who was driving the car at the time of the accident — both are accusing each other of being behind the wheel.

Bhure’s nephew Mohammad Yunus Khan said his uncle and his family, originally from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, lived in a rented room in Shiva Camp near Vasant Vihar. He said Bhure earned his livelihood by selling fruits on a pushcart on Palam Marg.

On Wednesday, Yunus said, Bhure was standing next to his pushcart near the pavement with Sameer, his daughters Suhana, 10, and Ilma, 8, his nephew Sohail, 15, and his niece Sijra, 7, when the SUV rammed into them.

While Bhure suffered multiple injuries but is out of danger, the condition of his two daughters is serious, Yunus said. “Doctors said the accident has left Suhana disfigured, and that they will have to conduct surgery on her face,” he said.

Another relative, Istak Khan said, “Nobody in our family has mustered courage to inform Khan or Sakeena about their son’s death. We fear that the condition of Khan may deteriorate if we give him the news of his son’s death while he is still under doctor’s observation.”

Munna Kumar Mahto, who worked at a grocery shop in RK Puram, was also killed in the accident. Originally from Chhapra in Bihar, he is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter. “He was supposed to go to Chhapra to celebrate Holi with his family but could not get a train ticket,” said Munna’s brother Sunil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON