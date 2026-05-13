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Father's death in Delhi crash shatters 2 brothers' dreams of joining armed forces

Father's death in Delhi crash shatters 2 brothers' dreams of joining armed forces

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:49 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, For Param Sharma and his younger brother Mohit, the dream was always the same, to wear the uniform one day and serve in the armed forces. But on Wednesday morning, those dreams came crashing down with the death of their father, a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver killed in a horrific road accident in Outernorth Delhi.

Father's death in Delhi crash shatters 2 brothers' dreams of joining armed forces

Raju Sharma, the sole breadwinner of the family and a resident of Karawal Nagar, was among three people killed after his autorickshaw was hit from behind by a speeding truck in Alipur and then rammed into a stationed vehicle, police said.

The accident, which took place around 7:50 am, left four others injured, including members of a family travelling in the autorickshaw. Police said the impact completely mangled the front portion of the vehicle, trapping two passengers inside as rescue teams struggled to cut through the twisted metal.

"My father was the sole breadwinner of our family. He used to wake up at 6 am every day so that he could fuel our dreams," said Param, a student of the Delhi University's School of Open Learning who is preparing for recruitment exams for the Delhi Police and the Army.

Raju Sharma, a nine-year-old girl and an unidentified passenger succumbed to their injuries, while four people were shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital due to the seriousness of their condition.

Param said they have still not informed their mother about the tragedy. "My mother is diabetic and has blood-pressure issues. We do not know how to tell her. We are still waiting for my father's body," he said.

Police have registered a case and launched efforts to trace the truck involved in the accident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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