'File affidavit on Covid-19 vaccination of inmates': HC directs Delhi government

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought information from the Delhi government over its ongoing vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for inmates of various prisons in the city, asking it to file an affidavit detailing its plan to vaccinate them with the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

A high court bench, which took up two separate pleas seeking vaccination of prisoners who were out on bail or parole before they surrender, gave the Capital's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government time to file a fresh affidavit on how the vaccination program is going on in jails for prisoners, including both undertrials and convicts, as well as those who have been sent there recently. The 2-judge bench, comprising chief justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, further directed the government to explain how periodic medical check-up is conducted on the inmates.

Appearing for the Delhi government, standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted he will file a fresh affidavit on the number of prisoners in jails who have already been administered shots. The bench then listed the matter for hearing on September 16.

Of the two petitions, one has been filed by a woman convict seeking vaccination for all prisoners, particularly those above 60 years of age, as well as for the jail staff and security persons. The second plea has been jointly moved by four lawyers who have urged the court to direct the Delhi government to arrange for inoculation of all prisoners who were out on bail.

The petitioners have sought vaccination for inmates on the grounds that since Delhi's jails accommodate more prisoners than their capacity, and with more prisoners scheduled to surrender in the coming days, space may not be available for 14-day quarantine of those who test positive. According to the two petitions, there were 16,396 inmates in three jails in Delhi as of January of 14; the jails, however, together have a capacity of 10,026, the pleas said.

(With PTI inputs)