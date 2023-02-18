Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fill waste treatment gaps on war footing, says NGT on Yamuna pollution

Fill waste treatment gaps on war footing, says NGT on Yamuna pollution

delhi news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:14 AM IST

A bench headed by NGT chairperson AK Goel said that there was a gap of 238 million gallons per day (MGD) in sewage generated and treated, and directed the gap to be duly considered and addressed.

Yamuna’s water quality deteriorates after it enters the Capital, an official report said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)
Yamuna’s water quality deteriorates after it enters the Capital, an official report said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The water quality of the Yamuna is within acceptable standards when it enters the national capital but deteriorates downstream from the city, the National Green Tribunal has said, ordering that the “huge gap” in the generation of sewage and its treatment be addressed.

Taking note of a report submitted by a Delhi government committee on January 31 this year, a bench headed by NGT chairperson AK Goel on February 16 said that there was a gap of 238 million gallons per day (MGD) in sewage generated and treated, and directed the gap to be duly considered and addressed.

The report was submitted by a committee formed by the National Green Tribunal and headed by Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena.

Also Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal hails SC verdict, MCD moves file for mayoral polls

HT reached out to the Delhi Jal Board with requests for a comment but did not receive a reply.

The order relied on a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report findings. “Water quality of river Yamuna is meeting the criteria when it enters Delhi at Palla from Haryana. However, water quality deteriorates as it exits Delhi at Asgarpur. This indicates the contribution of pollution in river Yamuna in Delhi due to discharge of untreated/ partially treated domestic and industrial waste water through 24 drains,” said this report.

CPCB was directed to monitor water quality at interstate borders and compile results, including data about the quality of effluents drained into the Yamuna.

Also Read: Fake call centre busted in Delhi; foreign currency worth 3 cr recovered

The LG Saxena-headed committee was set up to ensure compliance with the January 2021 directions issued by the Supreme Court (SC) and similar directions by the National Green Tribunal in for the rejuvenation of the river.

A progress report from the committee was sought by January 31 in this regard. The February 16 order came after both reports were taken into account.

The National Green Tribunal bench noted that out of the 35 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Delhi, 23 were consistently non-compliant with the norms prescribed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

“CPCB is directed to monitor the performance of STPs in Delhi, Haryana and UP including the drains joining river Yamuna on a quarterly basis,” the bench said. It ordered that the first report in this regard be filed by April 30.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday last week announced the setting up of two STPs of a capacity of 2 million litres a day and 6 million litres a day in Mundka, apart from two sewage pumping stations of 15 million litres a day and 6 million litres a day capacity in the area.

According to officials in the LG office, Saxena was made the committee head after “taking into account his work towards management of legacy waste”.

Legacy waste is that which has been collected and kept for years at some barren land or a landfill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ngt delhi news yamuna + 1 more
ngt delhi news yamuna
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out