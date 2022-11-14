Industrial effluent, sewage polluting rivers: NGT chief

Jalandhar: National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson justice AK Goel on Sunday said effluent discharge of industries and sewage water from cities and towns are polluting not only our sacred rivers but water bodies across the country.

Addressing a seminar on environment challenge in Sultanpur Lodhi, justice Goel said if people do not change their lifestyle, everything will be destroyed. He said clean environment is the right of every human. Justice Goel also criticised the state governments for their failure to find a suitable solution to solid waste and sewage water problems, which are endangering human lives and also destroying the environment.

Referring to the environmental compensation of ₹2,080 crore imposed on the Punjab government, he said it is not a penalty but is meant to compensate for the damage to the environment. Justice Goyal said this amount will be spent on improving the environment.

He said quality of air and water has deteriorated to an alarming rate and it is the duty of every individual to take responsibility to clean the environment and stand against the violators who pollute it. The NGT chief said imposing penalties on a state government by the tribunal will not be suffice to control the pollution until the public awakens themselves and raises their voice against it.

Addressing the event, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said due to the polluted environment, people of Punjab are suffering from cancer and other diseases. Why are they being punished for no fault of theirs? He appealed to people to come forward to help clean the environment as government machinery alone could not do it.

Speaking at the seminar, retired high court judge Jasbir Singh, who is chairman of monitoring committee of NGT, also appealed to the people to make the environment an issue for the sake of their lives and future generations.