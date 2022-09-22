Finally, 870 DDA flats in Delhi’s Narela sold

New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finally been able to sell some of its flats in Narela after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena directed the planning authority to amend eligibility conditions for the same and improve transport connectivity to the north-west Delhi region.

The DDA has been struggling to sell the flats it constructed in Narela as the area has poor transport connectivity, lack of health infrastructure and security concerns, among other reasons. Earlier this month, it put up a total of 1,281 flats -- 772 categorised for economically weaker sections (EWS) and 509 as Lower Income Group (LIG) flats -- up for sale on a first-come-first-serve basis. Officials aware of the matter said that over the past two weeks, 1,940 people have registered for the flats, of which 870 -- 619 EWS flats and 251 LIG flats -- have been sold.

“On the instructions of the LG, DTC has started operating two buses each in two shifts from Narela Pocket-G and Narela Sector-A1 to Central Secretariat via major localities in the city. Land has been allotted to Delhi Police for the construction of 11 police stations in various sectors in Narela. A ready-to-occupy flat has also been allotted in Sector – G7/G8 to the Delhi Police for setting up of a police chowki and the same will start functioning by the end of this month,” said an official in the LG’s office.

On the LG’s direction, DDA has also allotted flats for setting up of Municipal Corporation of Delhi dispensaries. A survey for the location of the dispensaries has been conducted. “The exercise, apart from providing impetus to the sale of DDA flats in Narela, is also expected to kick start the much-desired development of north-west Delhi,” the official said.

Another decision that has helped with the sale of the flats was taken at an August 3 meeting that Saxena chaired, in which it was decided to do away with the requirement for applicants/allottees under the EWS category to have an annual individual income of less than ₹3 lakh, and a family income of less than ₹10 lakh.

“Instead it was decided to allot such flats to be allotted only on the basis of annual family income which should be below ₹10 lakh per annum as certificated by the competent officer/authority. This led to many more applicants becoming eligible for applying for such houses in the LIG and EWS categories,” the official said.

Another important decision was to change the allotment method from a draw of lots to that of first-come-first-serve basis. The disposal of these flats through lottery was proving to be a major hurdle, the official said.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha last year, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore had said that the DDA has put on sale 56,932 flats since 2014. “…about 15,500 flats have been returned/surrendered and have remained unsold so far. 79% of total surrendered (returned) flats are located in newly developed Narela sub-city,” the junior minister had informed the Upper House of Parliament.