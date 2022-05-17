Fire at banquet hall in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, youth injured

A fire broke on Tuesday at a banquet hall in Karnal road near Ashok Vihar. A 30-year-old man was injured in the blaze and had to be rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The youth was identified Harsh Chopra. Officials said 10 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

This is a developing story

(With inputs from Delhi bureau)

