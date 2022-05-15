Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mundka fire: Manish Lakra, owner of Delhi building where 27 killed, arrested
Mundka fire: Manish Lakra, owner of Delhi building where 27 killed, arrested

The police had earlier said the building near Mundka metro station did not have fire NOC.
Flames and Smoke billow after a fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Flames and Smoke billow after a fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on May 15, 2022 11:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the commercial that caught fire near Mundka metro station on Friday evening, killing at least 27 people and injuring 17 others  “We have nabbed Manish Lakra. He was arrested during raids conducted to nab him,” DCP (Outer District) Samir Sharma said.

The police had earlier said the building did not have fire NOC.

“The building did not have a fire NOC. The owner of the building has been identified as Manish Lakra who lived on the top floor. Lakra is currently absconding, teams are on the job and he will be nabbed soon,” Sharma had told reporters.

The police have already arrested the two men - Harish Goyal and his brother Varun Goyal - and were on the lookout for the owner of the building who allegedly managed to escape the fire with his family from the top-floor flat by climbing onto the roof of an adjacent building.

According to police, the Goyal brothers were questioned on the lack of fire safety arrangements in the place, despite nearly 250 employees working in their firm, and storage of inflammable materials in large quantities on the floors.

The police said they would seek reports regarding violations pertaining to the building and the businesses running there from the fire department, civic body, trade department and other concerned departments.

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

