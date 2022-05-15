Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Fire at Delhi's Narela industrial area, none injured

A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the fire spot to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further to other adjacent buildings.
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke at a plastic granulation factory at Narela, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A fire broke out in a plastic granules manufacturing factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Saturday night, with fire department officials saying that nobody was injured or found trapped inside the building.

A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the fire spot to douse the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further to other adjacent buildings. Fire fighting operations were on till the time of going to press.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm regarding fire in a factory. “So far no injuries has been reported,” added Garg.

Fire officials said that a transformer close to the factory also caught fire and water was being sprayed to douse the blaze.

