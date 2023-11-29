Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Delhi News / Fire at godown in Delhi's Rohini; no casualty

Fire at godown in Delhi's Rohini; no casualty

PTI |
Nov 29, 2023 06:51 PM IST

The fire has been completely extinguished at present.

No casualty was reported in the fire at the tin-shed godown of cardboard boxes, they said.

Smoke and flames billow from plastic godown where the fire broke out.(HT File)

"We got a fire call from Pooth Khurd area around 11.38 pm on Tuesday. We sent 15 fire engines to the spot and informed the local police about the matter," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said the fire was completely extinguished and a cooling operation was started.

"Some portion of the godown partially collapsed and no casualty was reported," DFC chief Garg said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP