Nine injured as fire breaks out at factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 09, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Nine people, including two policemen, aged between 23 and 60 suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri around 2am on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the factory where sofa springs are packed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials said that those injured are mostly factory workers and that they were receiving treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The fire broke out in the factory where sofa springs are packed, said Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Services. “The fire started in the packing box of the sofa springs,” Garg said. Garg added that five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and blaze was controlled in two hours.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey building constructed over a 92 square metre plot. A drum of glue also burst due to the fire, said Garg. Two of the victims received burn injuries while the others suffered non-fire injuries during the rescue operation. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

