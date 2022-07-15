Fire at restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place, no injuries reported
- The furniture of Cafe High -5, located on the first floor in Connaught Place, caught fire.
A fire broke out in a restaurant at Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday morning. A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the site after Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at 5.32am. The blaze has been brought under control and no injuries have been reported so far.
Bengaluru power cuts for the weekend: Check list of areas here
Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Heremegalgere, Anajigere , Choudapura, Hosahalli, Srikantapura, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjanya Temple, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Kirloskar Layout, Navy Layout, Bone Mill, Chikkasandra, Andanappa Layout, Dabaspete Town, Dabaspete Kiadb Indl. Rnht-345, Rnht-266, Sompura Kiadb Indl.
Light rain expected in Delhi, mercury likely to settle around 38°C
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning as light rain was expected with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 38C. The average 24-hour AQI was 87 on Thursday in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
14-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Karnal
A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with high-voltage wires near the roof of toilets of a sports complex in Kutail village of Karnal district. The police said the deceased was a student of Class IX of Government High School, Kutail, and he was crossing the building of the sports complex to “bunk classes”. A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.
Sub-inspector held for taking ₹4,000 bribe in Rewari
The state vigilance bureau has nabbed a sub-inspector, Anil Kumar, who was posted in Rewari while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to settle a land dispute. A spokesman of the vigilance bureau said a resident of Bhotwas in Rewari, Rajender, had a land dispute with co-villager Satdev.
Haryana vigilance arrests 83 government officials on graft charges since January
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials, including 10 gazetted officials, for allegedly accepting illegal gratification in the first half of 2022. The bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91.
