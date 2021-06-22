Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire at shop in Connaught Place, none hurt
delhi news

Fire at shop in Connaught Place, none hurt

A fire broke out at a tours and travels office in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Tuesday morning and the flames were doused by four fire tenders that rushed to the spot
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:40 PM IST
HT Image

A fire broke out at a tours and travels office in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Tuesday morning and the flames were doused by four fire tenders that rushed to the spot. No casualty or injury was reported as the shop was closed, fire department officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 6.45am about a fire at a shop in Connaught Place’s Block K in the Outer Circle. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighters doused the flames within half an hour, Garg said.

“The fire was in the office of Amex tours and travels, located in the Outer Circle. Furniture, fixtures and documents were gutted. It was a small category fire,” Garg said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but according to the fire brigade, a short-circuit may have led to the blaze. The fire engulfed the ground as well as the first floor of the shop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP