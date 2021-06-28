Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi's emergency ward, fire brigades rushed to spot

No loss of life or property has been reported in the fire at AIIMS Delhi.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 07:24 AM IST
A fire broke out at AIIMS Delhi

A fire broke out in the emergency ward of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday morning. Fire fighting operation began soon after the incident was reported and the flame has been brought under control, according to Delhi Fire Department. No reports of loss of life or property have come in.

"A minor fire was reported in the storeroom of AIIMS Delhi at around 5am today. The fire was brought under control. No injury was reported in the incident," the Delhi Fire Department said.

Before this, a fire was reported on the ninth floor of the hospital on June 17 and as many as 26 fire engines fought for almost two hours to contain it. No casualty or injuries were reported in that incident either.

(More details awaited)

Topics
aiims delhi all india institute of medical sciences
