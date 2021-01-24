IND USA
Fire breaks out at Akashwani Bhawan in Delhi

A call was received at around 5.57 am. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, DFS.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The flames were doused, Atul Garg, Director, DFS said. (HT File Photo)

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Akashwani Bhawan on Sansad Marg early Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

A call was received at around 5.57 am. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, DFS.

The flames were doused, he said, adding that the fire started from room number 101 and was caused by some electrical appliance.

