Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured

At least four persons were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire at a house in Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday.

The fire department said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The incident happened at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi, a tweet from news agency ANI quoted the fire department.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, its director Atul Garg said.

The four persons who received burn injuries rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The blaze has been doused and a search operation is underway, Garg added.

