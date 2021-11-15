Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured
delhi news

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured

The fire department said the incident happened from an LPG cylinder and three tenders were rushed to spot.
Representational image.
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

At least four persons were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire at a house in Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday. 

The fire department said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The incident happened at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi, a tweet from news agency ANI quoted the fire department.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, its director Atul Garg said.

The four persons who received burn injuries rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

RELATED STORIES

The blaze has been doused and a search operation is underway, Garg added.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire tragedy
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP