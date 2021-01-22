IND USA
Fire breaks out at an automobile service centre in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area

Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
File photo for representational purposes.(Karn Singh/ HT Photo)

A fire broke out at an automobile service centre in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Friday night.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials told news agency PTI adding that the fire department received information about the mishap at 9.41 pm.

Efforts are currently on to douse the fire at the service centre and more details are awaited.

