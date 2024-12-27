Fire breaks out at Delhi University’s Gwyer Hall hostel

A blaze broke out at a popular canteen at the iconic Gwyer Hall hostel in Delhi University on Friday morning, fire officials said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident. Firefighters douse the blaze in a canteen at Gwyer Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

According to officials, the fire broke out at the Shri Meenakshi South Indian Cafe (SMSIC), a popular eatery that serves south Indian food and snacks, and spread to the celebrated Pandit Ji canteen, before it was brought under control.

“We received a call about the fire in Delhi University at 10.54 am. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but the fire had already spread to the entire canteen (SMSIC) and it was gutted. Luckily, nobody was injured,” Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Officials said they suspect that a gas leakage or a short circuit inside SMIC led to the fire.

“Both canteens are close to each other. SMIC caught fire first and was completely gutted in the fire. The second canteen, Pandit Ji’s canteen, was also partially gutted in the fire. The seating area was not impacted. The fire had been controlled by then,” said a fire officer, on condition of anonymity.

Gwyer Hall, established 86 years ago, is one of the oldest hostels in Delhi University. The Pandit Ji canteen opened for business around 70 years ago, while SMSIC has been operating for less than a decade.

Gwyer Hall warden Kamakhya Tiwary told HT “We believe the fire started due to a leakage in the gas pipes, because the pipes were broken by monkeys... Luckily, no students were inside.”

Meanwhile, SMSIC owner Bharti M said a few staffers were present when the fire broke out, but they managed to escape unhurt.

“The entire canteen is gone. We have been serving students for years. This is all very disturbing,” Bharti said.