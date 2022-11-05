Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Narela, 2nd such incident this week

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area (NIA) on Saturday morning. Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. The blaze was being doused till last inputs were received. According to fire officials, the fire broke out at 7.56 am.

Further details are awaited.

This is the second incident of fire in Narela this week. On Tuesday, a fire broke out at a slipper factory in which three people died and 17 others sustained injuries. The fire broke out on the second floor of the factory. The deceased were identified as Sameer (17), Sonu Thakur (24) and Akhil Kumar (20).

The owner and the contractor of the slipper factory were arrested. The Delhi Police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code against the factory owner following the fire.