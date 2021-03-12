Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla
delhi news

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.(File photo for representation)

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is not known yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP