Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar godown in east Delhi, no injuries reported

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 09, 2023 09:48 AM IST

According to a fire official, they received a call at 4:07am regarding a fire at a godown and the blaze was brought under control after four hours around 8:30am

A major fire broke out at a godown filled with ply boards in Gandhi Nagar area on Wednesday morning. However, no one was injured in the incident, the fire department said.

For representational purposes only. (AP File Photo)

According to a fire official, they received a call at 4:07am regarding a blaze at a godown, after which 21 fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control after four hours around 8:30am.

Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi is one of the biggest garment markets in the city, and several fire incidents have been reported from the area over the years, especially during summers.

Elsewhere, nine people, including two policemen, were injuried when another fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri around 2am on Wednesday. Officials said those injured were mostly factory workers and are being treated at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

