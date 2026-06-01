New Delhi, A fire broke out in the School of Planning and Architecture building in central Delhi on Monday, prompting an emergency response by the Delhi Fire Service and police, officials said.

Fire breaks out at School of Planning & Architecture in Delhi; no injuries reported

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No injuries were reported in the fire, which was minor in nature, they said.

The Delhi Fire Service had initially said that the fire broke out on the second floor of an office of the Ministry of Education at the School of Planning and Architecture on Vikas Marg near the PWD headquarters.

However, the ministry later clarified in a statement that the fire broke out on the SPA premises, and not at its office.

"The Ministry of Education is located at Kartavya Bhavan-2, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road. Whereas, the fire incident occurred on the premises of the School of Planning and Architecture located at Block B, 4, Indraprastha Estate, Vikas Marg , New Delhi," it said in the statement.

"The fire was minor in nature, which was quickly brought under control. No loss of life or property has been reported," the ministry added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the DFS, a call reporting the blaze was received at 9.37 am, after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the flames after a sustained operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the DFS, a call reporting the blaze was received at 9.37 am, after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the flames after a sustained operation. {{/usCountry}}

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Police received a call about the fire at the IP Estate police station and rushed a team to the site, the officials said.

The caller, Saurabh Sharma, who works at the SPA, told police that smoke and flames were seen emanating from the faculty rooms of the administrative block on the second floor of the building.

Apart from the fire tenders, three ambulances, two PCR vans, traffic police personnel and local police were also pressed into service to bring the situation under control.

"The situation is under control, and no active fire remains in the building," a police officer said, adding that the authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

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