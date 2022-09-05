Fire breaks out in commercial building in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, no casualty reported
Yogesh Singhal, head of the Bullion and Jewellers Association, said that over 80 shops were completely destroyed by the fire
A fire broke out on the top floor of a three-storey commercial building near Chandni Chowk Metro station on Sunday night, Delhi Fire Services officials said, adding that the fire spread to three other buildings in the lane and three more buildings in the next lane before being brought under control, but that no casualty has been reported so far.
Most of the shops and godowns in the commercial building were being used as warehouses for clothes, officials said.
Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, said the department received a call about the fire in house number 1248A near Chandni Chowk Metro station around 10.40pm on Sunday. “Six fire tenders were rushed to the site initially. When the fire call was later upgraded to serious, we sent 40 more fire tenders to douse the flames. At least 150 fire personnel were deployed at the site. The fire is under control now, but it’ll take time to douse it completely. No casualty has been reported so far. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained,” he said.
He added that a portion of the building had collapsed. “Due to the narrow lanes in the area, our vehicles had trouble navigating the area. We are continuing the cooling operation from the outside as a part of the building has collapsed,” he said.
Traders said over 80 shops had been destroyed in the fire. “The estimated loss is in several crores of rupees. I have been at the spot since last night. Senior police officers are also here to supervise the operation,” Yogesh Singhal, head of the Bullion and Jewellers Association, said.
Shopkeepers and residents also accused the authorities of not taking corrective measures to resolve the persisting infrastructural problems, which cause frequent fires in the area. “In the last 10 years, there have been at least three or four big fire incidents. None of the governments has ever come up with a plan to safeguard this area from the danger this poses. Even shopkeepers are not ready to let go of land so that serpentine lanes can be turned into broader roads,” Dinesh Kumar, a shopkeeper, said.
Another shopkeeper, asking not to be named, said that dousing fires in this area is not easy. “Even today (Monday), fire tenders got stuck in the lanes here, which resulted in paucity of water to control the fire. Only reconstruction of this area can avert such incidents,” he said.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
