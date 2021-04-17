Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in shops in east Delhi area
delhi news

Fire breaks out in shops in east Delhi area

According to a senior fire official, they received information regarding the blaze around 1.20 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The fire was doused at 2.45 am and the cooling process was started. The cooling process came to an end around 9 am, they said.(Representational Image)

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday in five shops in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, officials said.

According to a senior fire official, they received information regarding the blaze around 1.20 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused at 2.45 am and the cooling process was started. The cooling process came to an end around 9 am, they said.

The officials said they again received information regarding the fire at 11.40 am from the spot and two fire engines were rushed there.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire in delhi new delhi delhi fire service
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP