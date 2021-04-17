Fire breaks out in shops in east Delhi area

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday in five shops in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, officials said.

According to a senior fire official, they received information regarding the blaze around 1.20 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused at 2.45 am and the cooling process was started. The cooling process came to an end around 9 am, they said.

The officials said they again received information regarding the fire at 11.40 am from the spot and two fire engines were rushed there.

Further details are awaited.