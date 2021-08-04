Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in west Delhi's factory
delhi news

Fire breaks out in west Delhi's factory

Information was received that a fire had broken out in an air conditioner on the roof of the factory. Some furniture was also kept there and caught fire, the fire brigade officials said.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 1.45 pm, they said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)

A fire broke out on the roof of a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.

Information was received that a fire had broken out in an air conditioner on the roof of the factory. Some furniture was also kept there and caught fire, the fire brigade officials said.

Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 1.45 pm, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious

Yaadon Ki Baarat with Kishore Da
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP