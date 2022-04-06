Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire doused at Congress' New Delhi office
delhi news

Fire doused at Congress' New Delhi office

A fire department official said the fire broke out at the Congress' office in New Delhi district around 7pm.
Fire breaks out at Congress' office in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI.)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 10:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A fire broke out at the Congress’ office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Officials said the blaze had been brought under control. There was no report of any injury.

According to reports, the fire was reported at the Seva Dal office at 26, Akbar Road, part of the Congress party headquarters.

A fire department official said the fire broke out at the Congress' office in New Delhi district around 7pm. He said there was a fault in the air conditioning system that had caused the fire. “It has been doused completely,” said Prem Lal from the Connaught Place Fire Station.

RELATED STORIES

Another official said the two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the incident would be investigated.

An Indian Express report said the Congress office was closed at the time of the incident, and caretaker and guards at the site had alerted police and fire services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP