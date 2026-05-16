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Firing inside e-rickshaw in Shastri Park, 54-year-old injured

A 54-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting during a robbery attempt in northeast Delhi. One suspect is arrested; police seek the second.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 54-year-old man was left critically injured after two men fired at him inside an e-rickshaw in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park on Friday morning. Police said one of the accused has been apprehended and raids are going on to catch the second accused.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, identified as Ehsan Ali, is still undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the accused attacked him after he resisted a robbery bid. However, police are also looking into other angles.

According to the police, a call about the firing was received around 4 am.

Ashish Mishra, DCP (northeast) said “We reached the spot and found that the injured person, identified as Ehsan, a resident of Shastri Park, had already been taken to JPC Hospital by his family members and was later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment.”

During enquiry, the victim told the police that he was inside his e-rickshaw which was parked near an e-vehicle charging point. The two accused came on a two wheeler and approached him. Police said the accused got into his e-rickshaw and tried to push him.

 
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