Firing outside Rohini court premises, no casualties

A shot was fired by a security guard during a scuffle outside the Rohini district court on Friday morning. Pranav Tayal, the DCP (Rohini), said that the incident took place around 9.40 am, when an argument ensued between two lawyers and a commoner and the security guard of Nagaland armed police (NAP) intervened to stop their altercation outside gate number 7 (Mukarba Chowk side) of the Rohini Court.

“A quarrel took place between two advocates – Sanjeev Chaudhary and Rishi Chopra - and a public person Rohit Beri and during the scuffle they entered gate no 8, where the beating continued. A constable of NAP deployed at the gate intervened in the situation and a shot got fired on the ground,” he said.

He further said that two persons have sustained minor injuries due to the concrete projectiles as a result of fire.

“The blank cartridge has been recovered and the police have started looking into the CCTV footages of the place of occurrence. No one sustained bullet injuries in the incident, while one lawyer sustained injuries on his knees as he fell down on the concrete path there during the scuffle,” he said.

