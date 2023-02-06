Five arrested for killing 51-year-old businesman in Karkardooma

Five people, including two food delivery men, were arrested for waylaying a 51-year-old businessman at gunpoint, hitting him with a pistol butt , and robbing him of his bag containing ₹32 lakh in Karkardooma Court area in east Delhi on January 29, police said. At least five more people, who were involved in planning and executing the robbery, are still on the run.

Of the total looted amount, the police have recovered ₹9.86 lakh from the arrested men, police officers aware of the case said.

The group planned to rob the businessman on January 26 but dropped the idea in view of the security arrangements put in place by Delhi Police for Republic Day. The men conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the businessman’s daily routine for five days before robbing him on January 29, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena.

On January 29, the police said, the businessman Mohan Lal Kakkar, who owns three garment shops in Gandhi Nagar, was on his way home in Bahubali Enclave near Karkardooma Court on a motorcycle. Kakkar was carrying a bag containing ₹32 lakh. As he reached the culvert towards Hedgewar Hospital, three motorcycle-borne men waylaid him, hit him with a pistol’s butt and fled with his cash bag. Police investigation revealed that the rest of the men were also in the vicinity at the time.

“A case of robbery was registered at the Farsh Bazar police station and multiple teams, including that of our district’s special staff, were formed to identify and nab the suspects. Through technical and manual investigation, we identified and arrested two suspects Rahul Verma, 20, and Akash alias Yogesh, 25 last week (both of them work as deliverymen for food delivery platforms). Their interrogation led to the arrest of three others, identified as Nazim, 27, Ansaar alias Aahad Khan,30, and Rihaan alias Wajid, 28. A total of ₹9.86 lakh were recovered from the five men,” said DCP Meena.

“Our teams conducted raids in Delhi and other states to nab the suspects. One of the teams is camping around the India-Nepal border and has recovered some more money from the house of the sixth suspect, who could not be found there. The people on the run include the insider who tipped off his associates about the businessman’s frequent travels with cash,” DCP Meena said.

