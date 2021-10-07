Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five people, injured during fire due to gas leak last month, succumb
delhi news

Five people, injured during fire due to gas leak last month, succumb

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The five victims, including a couple, were all rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment. (Picture for representation only)
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Five people, including a couple who were injured in a fire due to a gas leak in a shanty in west Delhi’s Mayapuri last week, have succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified the deceased as Shrawan, Lali, Ram Chhala, Vimal Yadav and Pintu, all of whom were residents of the Rewari Line area of Mayapuri.

According to locals, police said, the latter three cooked food inside their shanty on September 28 and went to sleep, following which the couple, Shrawan and Lali, who stayed nearby, smelled a gas leak and came knocking.

As soon as one of the men switched on the light to open the door, a fire broke out, injuring the five people. They were all rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown persons at Mayapuri police station.

