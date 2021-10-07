Five people, injured during fire due to gas leak last month, succumb

New Delhi: Five people, including a couple who were injured in a fire due to a gas leak in a shanty in west Delhi’s Mayapuri last week, have succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified the deceased as Shrawan, Lali, Ram Chhala, Vimal Yadav and Pintu, all of whom were residents of the Rewari Line area of Mayapuri.

According to locals, police said, the latter three cooked food inside their shanty on September 28 and went to sleep, following which the couple, Shrawan and Lali, who stayed nearby, smelled a gas leak and came knocking.

As soon as one of the men switched on the light to open the door, a fire broke out, injuring the five people. They were all rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown persons at Mayapuri police station.