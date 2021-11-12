Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Flight operations at Delhi airport runs smoothly despite smog conditions
delhi news

Flight operations at Delhi airport runs smoothly despite smog conditions

A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi on Friday as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. However, flight operations were not hampered.
Smog engulfs the area around Delhi airport as capital's air quality remains ‘very poor’(HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:55 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Despite low visibility on Friday morning, flight operations continued smoothly at Delhi airports.

Speaking to ANI, a senior airport official on anonymity said, "On Friday morning, Delhi airport witnessed low visibility but flight operations are running smoothly. Both the runways are operating fine. There is an issue of low visibility, but it didn't affect the flight operations."

The national capital on Friday morning got engulfed in a thick layer of smog as the air quality in the region remained in the 'very poor' category.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) under the Ministry of Earth Science reported that the air quality is in the 'very poor' category in Delhi with an air quality index (AQI) of 390.

According to the government agencies, AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi airport air pollution delhi's air quality
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP