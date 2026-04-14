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Flood protection wall in low-lying areas to be ready by next year: Delhi CM

Flood protection wall in low-lying areas to be ready by next year: Delhi CM

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:16 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The construction of the wall to protect low-lying areas near the Kashmere Gate area will be completed by 2027, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Flood protection wall in low-lying areas to be ready by next year: Delhi CM

In a major push to protect the capital from the Yamuna's recurring floods, the Delhi government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road.

"Once in place, the wall will act as a robust barrier, preventing Yamuna waters from spilling into residential areas. For decades, floodwaters have entered the city through low-lying pockets around Majnu Ka Tila, often submerging stretches of the Ring Road and bringing normal life in Delhi to a standstill," Gupta said.

According to the plan, a 4.72-kilometre-long wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge, with a target to complete the project before the next monsoon season, she added.

The chief minister said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the city's repeated experience with severe flooding.

"It will also help check riverbank erosion, thereby safeguarding nearby roads and building foundations. In addition, the structure is expected to curb illegal dumping of waste along the riverbanks, helping preserve the floodplain and protect the Yamuna's ecosystem," she said.

In August 2024, a report of the Joint Flood Committee , had identified the construction of a flood protection wall along this stretch of the Ring Road as the most viable long-term solution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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