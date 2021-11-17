Home / Cities / Delhi News / Flyer from Dubai held with 2.5kg gold at Delhi’s IGI airport
Flyer from Dubai held with 2.5kg gold at Delhi’s IGI airport

Officials said the accused, who had been living in Dubai since the last three years, boarded the flight with the gold on him and later concealed it in the life jacket under his seat
Customs officials suspect a flight crew member may be involved in the smuggling. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi Customs on Monday nabbed a flyer at the at the Indira Gandhi International airport and seized more than 2.5kg of gold he allegedly hid in a life jacket under his seat in a SpiceJet flight coming from Dubai.

Officials said the accused, who had been living in Dubai since the last three years and was returning to Delhi for the first time since, boarded the flight with the gold on him and later concealed it in the life jacket under his seat.

He allegedly told Customs personnel that he was only asked to keep the gold under his seat before stepping out of the plane. Officials suspect a flight crew member may be involved in the smuggling.

The accused was handed over to the IGI airport police station where he was officially arrested.

“We were acting up on a tip off from one of the informers. Further investigation is ongoing,” said a senior Customs official.

