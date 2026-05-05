FMGs protest in Delhi as MCD halts internships, NEET PG dreams in limbo

Several foreign medical graduate (FMG) students on Monday protested outside the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) office near Shastri park, in East Delhi,claiming their compulsory internships — required to appear for NEET PG exam or even start any medical practice in India— have been stalled for nearly a month. They alleged that the health department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had stopped all internships because of a lack of funds to pay stipends.

Some of the protesting FMGs said officials from MCD health department had cited a lack of funds to pay stipends as a key constraint.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protest comes after a communication from the National Medical Commission (NMC) earlier this month said that stipends are mandatory for all interns, including FMGs.

Speaking to HT on condition of one of the FMGs, who studied his MBBS from Kazakhstan Medical College, said he had recently completed a nine-month internship and only had three months of internship left. “I was supposed to start internship for the remaining period on 4 April. MCD is supposed to allot the college. But now MCD has denied me an internship claiming that they don’t have funds. So, what am I supposed to do now? I can’t undo my MBBS years, nor can I sit for NEET PG as their mandatory requirement requires us to complete our internship. I am just supposed to sit at home?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Some of the protesting FMGs told HT that officials from MCD health department had cited a lack of funds to pay stipends as a key constraint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of the protesting FMGs told HT that officials from MCD health department had cited a lack of funds to pay stipends as a key constraint. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Another student, said, “MCD health department officials have directly told us that their is fund crunch to give us stipend and hence they are forced to stall our internship. We had also requested them to delay the stipend or not give it to us, but at least don’t stall our internship as it will completely ruin our careers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another student, said, “MCD health department officials have directly told us that their is fund crunch to give us stipend and hence they are forced to stall our internship. We had also requested them to delay the stipend or not give it to us, but at least don’t stall our internship as it will completely ruin our careers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under existing regulations of Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, FMGs who clear the screening test are required to complete a one-year compulsory rotating internship in India before they can be granted permanent registration to practice. The internship, governed by NMC norms, includes rotations across key departments and must be undertaken in approved hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under existing regulations of Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, FMGs who clear the screening test are required to complete a one-year compulsory rotating internship in India before they can be granted permanent registration to practice. The internship, governed by NMC norms, includes rotations across key departments and must be undertaken in approved hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In its order issued on April 8, seen by HT, the NMC said, “The stipend shall be paid to every medical intern including the FMGs as a matter of right therefore making it non-negotiable.”

Then, on April 23, the MCD’s health department issued a notice, seen by HT, saying that it has cancelled internship postings for FMGs. “Office… is stand cancelled for all FMG students with immediate effect due to administrative reasons and pending clarification from NMC after the Supreme Court orders.”

In response, health minister Pankaj Singh said, “I have recently been informed about the internship of FMGs issues. Following which we have called for a review meeting in which steps would be taken to find a solution to the problem.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Neither the DMC nor the MCD had responded to requests for comment till the time of going to print.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ridhima Gupta ...Read More Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON