Food truck policy, incentives for cloud kitchens in works

In a bid to promote the food industry in the Capital, the Delhi government plans to unveil new food trucks for night operations, incentives for cloud kitchen operations, as well as setting up of premium food hub facilities, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said during the Delhi budget session Saturday.

Under the new food truck policy, food trucks in the national capital will be allowed to operate at designated places in the city between 8pm and 2am.

“This will also strengthen Delhi’s night economy and create new employment opportunities,” Sisodia, who also handles the finance portfolio, said.

“We will identify, redevelop and promote major food hubs as part of the social and cultural heritage of Delhi. We are also preparing a food truck policy in Delhi. Under this policy, food trucks will be allowed to operate at designated places in the city from 8pm to 2am. This will also strengthen the night economy of Delhi and create new employment opportunities,” he added.

Sandeep Anand Goyle, managing committee member of the National Restaurant Association of India, said that it is a welcome sign that the government is promoting the food industry, “The industry welcomes these changes but the government should ensure that the process of licensing is also streamlined. Perhaps, it is time to have one unified and agency for this sector,” he added.

Easing regulations for cloud kitchens

The government plans to provide land to cloud kitchens and ease licence regulations for such units.

The government estimates that the number of cloud kitchens in Delhi is growing at a rate of over 20% every year. There are over 20,000 operational cloud kitchens in the city currently, which provide direct employment to around 200,000 people and indirect employment to 50,000 people.

Anuj Wadhawan, who operates three cloud kitchens in Gurugram, Delhi and Lucknow said that the business witnessed a boom during the pandemic and even five-star hotels realised the importance of this emerging sector.

“Delhi government’s move to incentivise this industry is a welcome step--it can provide large-scale job opportunities,” he said. Wadhawan added that the government should also make policy to regulate food aggregators.