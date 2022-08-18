In Delhi, 27.5 lakh in dollars, euros found in bangle boxes, seized | Video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 01:32 PM IST
The duo was caught during their departure to Bangkok and held for smuggling of notes
US dollars worth 19,200 and euros worth 15,700 were recovered by customs officials at Delhi's IGI airport.
Written by Yagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Two Indian nationals were taken into custody at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after authorities seized 27.5 lakh in foreign currency from their possession. The two were scheduled to leave for Bangkok via Mumbai when they were found to be in illegal possession of the cash.

US dollars worth 19,200 and euros worth 15,700 were recovered by customs officials. The notes were stuffed into bangle boxes. Further investigation is ongoing.

A two-minute video shared by news agency ANI showed boxes of what seemed to be bangles packed carefully into a crate. When one box is opened there are red and gold bangles inside but, when these are removed, currency notes are stuffed are found stuffed in the bottom of the box.

Several boxes are opened and each has dollars or euros taped to the bottom, beneath the bangles.

Earlier this month too customs officials seized currency notes from Delhi airport.

Foreign currency worth over 40 lakh en route to Dubai was confiscated. In that case, a total of $52,900 was seized under the Customs Act of 1962 and the suspect was arrested.

(With agency inputs)

