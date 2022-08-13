Home / India News / Chennai airport seizes drugs worth 100 crore from passenger, probe on

Chennai airport seizes drugs worth 100 crore from passenger, probe on

india news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 07:24 AM IST
Chennai Air Customs seized heroin and cocaine weighing 9.590 kgs valued at 100 crores from a passenger who arrived from Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Airlines, said officials on Friday.
The passenger had arrived India from Ethiopian Airlines on August 11.(ANI)
Based on intelligence by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officer Anil Kumar, an Indian passenger Iqbal B Urandadi who arrived from Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Airlines on August 11 was intercepted by AIU officers. Seizure of heroin & cocaine weighing 9.590 kgs valued at 100 crores was done, a statement by Chennai Air Customs said.

"On examination of his baggage/person, cocaine and heroin which was concealed in his checked-in baggage and footwear totally weighing 9.590 kgs worth 100 crore was recovered. The substance was seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger has been arrested," the official statement reads.

Further investigation is under progress.

chennai airport ndps act
